25 Children Admitted To Hospital After Eating Mid-Day Meal In Bihar

At least 25 children were hospitalised after eating the mid-day meal at a school in Bihar's Darbhanga district, with some alleging that a lizard was found in the food.

Shortly after the mid-day meal was served, one of the children fainted. Soon, an alarm was also raised about a lizard being found in the meal, following which the food was thrown away.

On learning about one of the children fainting and the others suffering from stomach ache and vomiting, their parents reached the school and demanded action. By this time, around 5-6 children had fainted, while the health of more than 20 others continued to worsen.

29 children were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment. Among the children who have been identified so far are Arjun Mukhiya (13), Anant Mukhiya (11), Kaushal Kumar (11), Vivek Kumar (12), Preeti Kumari (10), Anshika Kumari (11), Tannu Kumari (10), Vipin Kumar (12), Anil Kumar Mukhiya (9), Ankush Paswan (10), Kalyani Kumari (9), Richa Kumari (13), Ghanshyam Kumar (9), Radha Kumari (8), Chandni Kumari (8), Soni Kumari (10), Lalan Mukhiya (9), Akshat Kumar (8), Lakshmi Kumari (7), Sweety Kumari (7), Komal Kumari (11), Bhavani Kumari (10), Rachna Kumari (11), Meenakshi Kumari (11), Rakesh Kumar (12), Ashish Kumar (6) and Anokha Kumari (12).

At the time of the incident, the school's headmaster Amit Kumar Mandal was not present in the premises. Away on duty as the Block Level Officer's supervisor, he rushed to the school on getting information about the children's health.

Mid-day meal in-charge Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary said the matter is being investigated and assured strict action against those found guilty.