Karnataka Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband Doesn't Answer Phone: Cops

A 30-year-old woman died by allegedly hanging herself at Honnappa Layout near Hennur Bande on Thursday afternoon after her husband did not answer her calls, police said.

The couple Nandini and Goutham had known each other from college and were married with two children, added the police.

While Goutham who works at a salon in Sahakaranagar was leaving for his workplace, both had an argument, as per the police. Nandini asked Goutham to buy her chocolate. He left saying he would return with chocolate, but did not answer Nandini's calls, police said.

Around 11.45 pm, Nandini sent him a WhatsApp message asking him to come home early and feed the children, asking him to 'take good care of them'.

A panicked Goutham called her but found his calls went unanswered. He rushed home to find Nandini dead. Her family have not made any allegations against her husband, police said.