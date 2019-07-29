'Majority 100%,' Says BS Yediyurappa Ahead Of Trust Vote Today: 10 Points

Here are the top 10 updates on the Karnataka trust vote:
- The disqualification of the 14 lawmakers brings down the majority mark in the assembly within the reach of the BJP government.
- Ahead of the crucial test in the assembly, Mr Yediyurappa, 76, offered prayers at a temple in Bengaluru. He will table the confidence motion in the assembly.
- All the lawmakers have been disqualified from the assembly till the end of its term, which calls for by-elections in all 16 constituencies. The disqualifications will not have any direct impact on today's trust vote.
- The 14 disqualified lawmakers said they would challenge the Speaker's decision in the Supreme Court today.
- Five of rebels, along with an Independent lawmaker, returned to Bengaluru from Pune this morning. Independent Nagesh said he would vote for Mr Yeddiyurappa.
- The effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker, who will cast vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required will be 104.
- The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed last Tuesday after losing the trust vote in the assembly, in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.
- The coalition could scrape up only 99 votes against the BJP's 105.
- The test of strength took place after 13 lawmakers of the Congress and three from the JD(S) resigned and two Independent lawmakers who were supporting the government switched sides earlier this month.
- The BJP moved swiftly after the Speaker disqualified three lawmakers on Thursday, staking claim to form government and pushing for a trust vote today. State BJP chief BS Yediyurappa (who also changed his name), took charge of the government as the Chief Minister for the fourth time on Friday.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.