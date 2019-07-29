'Majority 100%,' Says BS Yediyurappa Ahead Of Trust Vote Today: 10 Points

The Karnataka trust vote comes a day after 11 rebel lawmakers were disqualified.

Bengaluru: The newly-formed BJP government in Karnataka will face a trust vote in the state assembly today. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he was confident of proving majority in the house. "On Monday, I will prove my majority 100%," he told reporters in Bengaluru. The trust vote comes a day after eleven rebel lawmakers of the Congress and three from HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) were disqualified by Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.