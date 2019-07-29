Karnataka Trust Vote Live Updates: 5 Disqualified Lawmakers Return To Bengaluru

BS Yediyurappa, who took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on Friday, will face a confidence motion today during a special session called to prove his government's majority.

Mr Yediyurappa, 76, is most likely to win the floor test as the majority mark in the House has slid to 105 - a number the BJP currently has. On Sunday, 11 rebel lawmakers of the Congress and three from HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular were disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, bringing down the strength of the House to 208. All the lawmakers have been disqualified from the assembly till the end of its term, which calls for by-elections in all 16 constituencies.

The BJP had staked claim to power after the 14-month-old coalition government failed the trust vote last week. The coalition could scrape up only 99 votes against the BJP's 105.

The test of strength took place after 13 lawmakers of the Congress and three from the JDS resigned and two Independent lawmakers who were supporting the government switched sides earlier this month.

Here are the live updates on Karnataka trust vote: