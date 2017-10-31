Neelamani N Raju To Be Karnataka's First Woman Police Chief

The decision to make Neelamani N Raju Karnataka police chief was taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after consultation with state home minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Updated: November 01, 2017 00:18 IST
Neelamani N Raju will replace Rupak Kumar Dutta as the Karnataka police chief.

Bengaluru: 

Neelamani N Raju on Tuesday became Karnataka's first woman Director General of Police. Ms Raju is an 1983 batch IPS officer. She took over from Rupak Kumar Dutta who retired from service.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after consultation with state home minister Ramalinga Reddy who congratulated Ms Raju on her appointment.

"Congratulations to Karnataka's first woman DG-IGP Neelamani N Raju on her appointment. Wish her a successful tenure in the post," he tweeted. 

Ms Raju took command from Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from PTI)


 

