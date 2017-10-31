Neelamani N Raju To Be Karnataka's First Woman Police Chief

Highlights Neelamani N Raju will replace Rupak Kumar Dutta as Karnataka police chief Ms Raju, a 1983 batch IPS officer, is from Roorkee in Uttarakhand The decision to appoint Ms Raju was taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Neelamani N Raju on Tuesday became Karnataka's first woman Director General of Police. Ms Raju is an 1983 batch IPS officer. She took over from Rupak Kumar Dutta who retired from service.The decision was taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after consultation with state home minister Ramalinga Reddy who congratulated Ms Raju on her appointment."Congratulations to Karnataka's first woman DG-IGP Neelamani N Raju on her appointment. Wish her a successful tenure in the post," he tweeted.Ms Raju took command from Tuesday evening.