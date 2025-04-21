In Karnataka Ex-Top Cop's Murder, Wife Prime Suspect, Fought Over Property

The wife has been named as a prime suspect in the murder of Karnataka's former police chief, Om Prakash, who was found dead in his Bengaluru home yesterday, with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.

The former police chief's wife, daughter Pallavi and another family member were in the house when he was found murdered. The police have detained all three and have questioned them. Sources told NDTV that the cops received a call from another person, informing them about the body.

Om Prakash and his wife allegedly fought over money and property after he reportedly transferred one of his properties to his relatives. It is alleged that last evening, the couple fought over the issue, and she allegedly overpowered him and stabbed him multiple times. She then called another friend, who informed the cops about the incident.

The former top cop lived on the ground floor of his three-storey house in Bengaluru's HSR layout.

The police have registered a case filed by the cop's son.

Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar said it appears a sharp weapon was used to attack the retired police officer.

"Around 4 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted and he is giving a complaint against the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered," Mr Kumar had told reporters.

"After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out... Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal...It seems that some sharp weapon has been used, which caused so much blood loss that it led to death," he said.

Om Prakash was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1981 batch. He was appointed Director General of Police in March 2015. Before that, he also headed Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards.