Woman's Family Alleges Congress Leader Behind Karnataka Sex Tape Scandal

DK Shivakumar has denied the allegations (File)

The ''sex scandal'' allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi took a new twist on Saturday with the parents of the woman in the alleged video accusing State Congress chief D K Shivakumar of playing "dirty politics" by using their daughter.

Mr Jarkiholi also named Mr Shivakumar for the first time in the case. Mr Shivakumar on his part, however, said, he had nothing to do with the case as he had never met the woman.

Following the developments, the woman released a video statement, her fifth, and claimed her parents were speaking under the influence of someone.

She also sought help from Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar to give her statement about the injustice done to her before a judge.

The woman's parents and brothers today appeared before the Special Investigation Team. They were subjected to almost six hours of questioning.

"...we have evidence, we have spoken to officials (SIT) and have given it to them, we will give it to you (media) as well. My daughter is an example of politics being played using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman (sic)," the woman's father told reporters.

"If anything happens to our family, D K Shivakumar is responsible for it," he added.

"I'm an ex-soldier, I have guarded the country, can't I guard my daughter...for your dirty politics why are you using a woman? Send her back to us," he said.

"What protection will you get from them that you can't get from me? I have guarded the country, I'm your father, I'm here to protect you...come to us, we don't want such politics," he told his daughter through the media.

The woman's brother too alleged that Mr Shivakumar was behind all this.

"She also said D K Shivakumar is giving her money and sending her to Goa. She said she was asked to follow what he says," he said, quoting his sister.

Clarifying that nobody had threatened them, the family requested the police and media to help them in getting back their daughter.

Mr Jarkiholi, who spoke to the media minutes after statements from the woman's parents, said he will be fighting DK Shivakumar both legally and politically.

"I'm ready to join hands with Kumaraswamy (of JDS) or anyone against him. I will not contest from Gokak, will make my brother to contest from there and work to defeat DK Shivakumar," he said.

Dismissing the allegations, DK Shivakumar said Mr Jarkiholi was speaking out of frustration.

"He (Jarkiholi) is in frustration, may have some problem, so he is speaking...I cannot respond to whatever he speaks. There is law, there are officials, let the investigation happen. I have nothing to do with it," he said.