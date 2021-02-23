Karnataka Quarry Blast: 'Merciless Action' Will Be Taken, Says Chief Minister

BS Yediyurappa said assured action against those involved in illegal acts that led to the blast

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said "merciless" action will taken against those involved in illegal acts that led to the blast at a quarry in Chikkaballapura killing six people.

"What would you have done if you were in my place?" he said when asked why the government was not alert following a similar explosion at a quarry in Shivamogga last month, killing an equal number of people.

"What can you or I do? What would you have done, if you were in my place? Tell me. Did we ask them to do things early in the morning?" Mr Yediyurappa retorted.

Responding to the Chief Minister's statement, state Congress president DK Shivakumar said "If you (CM) can't do anything, quit, let's go before the people."

Six people were killed when the gelatin sticks they were trying to dispose of exploded accidentally at a stone quarry site at a village in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district, early this morning.

To a question on Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's statement accusing the government of not taking strong measures, Mr Yediyurappa said "Siddaramaiah is there only to make accusations, don't worry about him. Whoever is involved in illegal activities, we will take merciless action."

"Let him also give suggestions, we will act."

Stating that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials have visited the spot and taken stock of the situation, Yediyurappa said "this is the second such incident... it has taken place illegally."

To a question on Congress accusing BJP leaders of involvement in illegal mining and quarrying that led to the blast at both Shivamogga and Chillaballapura, the Chief Minister said, "there is no question of any party or group.."

"Who is making what allegations is not important, we should have sympathy towards those who have died and such incidents should not recur. Whoever is behind it, action will be taken in accordance with law."



