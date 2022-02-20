Congress Has Lost Morality To Be In Opposition: Karnataka Chief Minister

Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress was misleading the assembly and people. (File)

As Congress MLAs continue their protest in Karnataka Assembly demanding minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation over his 'saffron flag' remark, Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai said Congress has lost the morality to be the Opposition party.

Reacting to a question from the media persons about protest dharna by Congress party members in the Legislative Assembly, Mr Bommai said not just as the ruling party, the Congress has lost morality to be even the opposition party.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the Congress leaders were selectively quoting a part of the minister's statement and were misleading the Assembly and people.

Triggering a controversy, Mr Eshwarappa had said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

"Not today but someday in the future maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now? Now Hindutva is being discussed in the country," Mr Eshwarappa had said.

