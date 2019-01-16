Karnataka Political Turmoil: Congress Says Confusion Created By BJP

Congress workers raise slogans against NDA government near a Gurgaon resort.

The Congress today slammed the BJP for its "brazen attempt" to destabilise the party's coalition government with JDS in Karnataka.

A political crisis is brewing in the state, where two Independent lawmakers on Tuesday withdrew support to the seven-month-old ministry amid trading of poaching charges by the ruling coalition and the BJP.

The BJP's Karnataka legislators have been camping at a resort in Haryana in an "effort to thwart any poaching attempt" by the ruling JDS-Congress coalition.

"The entire confusion has been created by the BJP. Was that really required? They did it brazenly throwing morality and ethics to the wind. It is shameful and disgusting," Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Blaming prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the current political crisis in Karnataka, Mr Rao said the party under their aegis has become "anti-constitutional."

"The topic for discussion should not be the stability of our government but what BJP has reduced to under Modi and Amit Shah. The BJP today has become an anti-constitutional party. It is misusing the government machinery to threaten the MLAs and their rivals," he said.

Allaying fears over the stability of the Congress-JDS dispensation, Mr Rao said, "All our MLAs are intact and nobody is going anywhere. They are all with us together."

The party has taken measures to address whatever grievances some people have but all the lawmakers are very much in the party and nobody is going away, he added.

"Our party is stable. Those two MLAs withdrawing support is of no consequence. Numbers are in our favour and there is no threat to the government," he said.