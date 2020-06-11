Karnataka Plans Major Relaxations In Who Can Buy Agricultural Land

Karnataka Law Minister said in the cabinet meeting a decision was taken to repeal all these provisions.

The BJP government in Karnataka plans to make buying agricultural land much easier in the state. Until now, there were strict rules restricting who was entitled to buy agricultural land, but the state now says it will bring in a bill in the next legislature session to change that.

Briefing the media after a cabinet meet, Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy said, "In Karnataka we have land reforms with different sections. 79A says only those who are having less than Rs 2 lakh income can purchase land. B means only an agriculturalist allowed to purchase land. C means we have to file all sorts of documents while buying land."

He said in the cabinet meeting a decision was taken to repeal all these provisions.

"We are thinking on the lines if there comes a man who can invest for good technology in agriculture, we have to facilitate him," Mr Madhu Swamy said.

The Law Minister said they are relaxing rules for industries to come up in Karnataka as they are facing a lot of problems due to the strict rules.

"They are going to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu because of these stringer rules. Now we have relaxed it, have decided to repeal all these provisions. Bringing in a bill In the next Assembly session," he added.

Mr Madhu Swamy said Karnataka has also doubled the limitation for the holding of land.