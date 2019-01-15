'Totally Relaxed', Says HD Kumaraswamy After 2 Independent Lawmakers Withdraw From Coalition: LIVE

New Delhi:
The JDS-Congress combine is down to 116 lawmakers in the 224-member Karnataka assembly
Two Independent lawmakers of Karnataka-- H Nagesh and R Shankar -- have withdrawn support from the HD Kumaraswamy government. The move comes amid drama over the BJP accusing Mr Kumaraswamy of attempting to poach on their lawmakers and shifting more than a hundred of them to a resort in Gurgaon near Delhi. In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 lawmakers - a slim margin over the majority mark of 113. With 104 lawmakers, the BJP is far short of majority. The Congress has claimed that five of its lawmakers are missing and accused the BJP of launching another "Operation Lotus" - a term coined in 2008, when the BJP was accused of inciting several opposition legislators to defect to ensure the stability of its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI, "If 2 MLAs withdraw their support, what will be the numbers? I'm totally relaxed. I know my strength. Whatever is going on in media in the past week, I am enjoying."
Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister G Parameshwara told ANI: We have been saying that BJP is luring our MLAs through money and power but their attempts to destabilise the govt will fail. Our government is stable.
Earlier, many Congress lawmakers alleged that they were approached by the BJP leaders, who asked them to switch camps. The BJP has trashed the charges, saying the Congress was cooking up stories to cover up its ineptitude.
2 Independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, withdraw their support from Karnataka government. Here are the submitted document as shared by the lawmakers by news agency ANI:
Zameer Ahmed of the Congress told ANI: 4-5 of our party MLAs are in Mumbai. We will not sit silently if attempts of poaching are made, even we are in touch with some BJP MLAs. We had talked with 2-3 of our MLAs while other MLAs' phones are off. I can assure you no one will leave.
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar told news agency ANI: "Government is stable. It will run for full five years under the leadership of CM HD Kumaraswamy."
The BJP has shifted 99 of its 104 state legislators to a private resort in Gurugram, a party spokesman told IANS.
"A total of 99 legislators are currently at a private resort, while the other five are in Delhi itself and in touch with us," BJP Karnataka's spokesman Vamanacharya told IANS.
"The reason that our MLAs had to be kept in a resort points to the ill-intentions of the coalition partners Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)," he added.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were being allowed to "destabilise" the state government. He tweeted:
Accusing HD Kumaraswamy's government of inefficiency, one the missing lawmakers, R Shankar, said, "Today is Makar Sankranti. On this day we want a change in government... so I am withdrawing my support today".