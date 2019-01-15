'Totally Relaxed', Says HD Kumaraswamy After 2 Independent Lawmakers Withdraw From Coalition: LIVE

The JDS-Congress combine is down to 116 lawmakers in the 224-member Karnataka assembly

Two Independent lawmakers of Karnataka-- H Nagesh and R Shankar -- have withdrawn support from the HD Kumaraswamy government. The move comes amid drama over the BJP accusing Mr Kumaraswamy of attempting to poach on their lawmakers and shifting more than a hundred of them to a resort in Gurgaon near Delhi. In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 lawmakers - a slim margin over the majority mark of 113. With 104 lawmakers, the BJP is far short of majority. The Congress has claimed that five of its lawmakers are missing and accused the BJP of launching another "Operation Lotus" - a term coined in 2008, when the BJP was accused of inciting several opposition legislators to defect to ensure the stability of its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI, "If 2 MLAs withdraw their support, what will be the numbers? I'm totally relaxed. I know my strength. Whatever is going on in media in the past week, I am enjoying."

Here are the LIVE updates of the Karnataka situation: