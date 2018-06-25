Karnataka Government To Call All Party Meet On Cauvery Soon The government also said it has nominated two senior officials as its representatives to 'block' any further 'damages' to the state's interests.

Share EMAIL PRINT HD Kumaraswamy had earlier accused the Centre of having taken a "unilateral" decision. (File) Bengaluru: The Karnataka government today decided to convene an all-party meeting to plan its next move after the Centre's decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.



The government also said it has nominated two senior officials as its representatives to the Authority and the Committee under 'protest' so as to 'block' any further 'damages' to the state's interests.



"We have got various suggestions from the experts, legal luminaries, our Advocate General and our legal team from Delhi. So in order to have our future strategy we decided to call for an all-party meeting and our parliament members, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said.



He said the meeting would be convened in three to four days.



To discuss the next course of action, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today convened a meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Mr Shivakumar, the AG, the state's legal team, experts and water resources department officials.



Mr Shivakumar pointed out that the Chief Minister had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union water resources minister on the issue related to the Cauvery water management

scheme during his June 18 visit to Delhi.



Despite the state's reservation, the Centre had already notified and constituted regulatory committee and authority.



He said Karnataka has been affected by the top Court judgement and cited a provision that such matters needed to be deliberated in Parliament before the committee was constituted.



The Centre had on June 22 constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.



Karnataka had not nominated its representatives.



The state has been opposing any move to form the Authority and had instead suggested formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.



Mr Kumaraswamy had last week accused the Centre of



Mr Shivakumar said that under protest, the Chief Minister on June 23 also nominated two officers to block any further damages to the interests of the state.



Claiming that the government has got information that a Committee meeting was likely to be convened in Delhi on July 2, he said the Chief Minister, who apprehended that decisions might be taken in absence of the state's representatives, had sent the names of the Principal Secretary (water resources) Rakesh Singh (to the Authority) and Managing Director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam HR Prasanna Kumar, to the body.



Alleging that injustice had been done to Karnataka, Mr Shivakumar said the government was exploring legal options.



The Karnataka government today decided to convene an all-party meeting to plan its next move after the Centre's decision to set up the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.The government also said it has nominated two senior officials as its representatives to the Authority and the Committee under 'protest' so as to 'block' any further 'damages' to the state's interests."We have got various suggestions from the experts, legal luminaries, our Advocate General and our legal team from Delhi. So in order to have our future strategy we decided to call for an all-party meeting and our parliament members, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said.He said the meeting would be convened in three to four days.To discuss the next course of action, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today convened a meeting, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Mr Shivakumar, the AG, the state's legal team, experts and water resources department officials.Mr Shivakumar pointed out that the Chief Minister had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union water resources minister on the issue related to the Cauvery water managementscheme during his June 18 visit to Delhi.Despite the state's reservation, the Centre had already notified and constituted regulatory committee and authority.He said Karnataka has been affected by the top Court judgement and cited a provision that such matters needed to be deliberated in Parliament before the committee was constituted.The Centre had on June 22 constituted a nine-member Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, comprising representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.Karnataka had not nominated its representatives.The state has been opposing any move to form the Authority and had instead suggested formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.Mr Kumaraswamy had last week accused the Centre of having taken a "unilateral" decision , hurting the state's interests.Mr Shivakumar said that under protest, the Chief Minister on June 23 also nominated two officers to block any further damages to the interests of the state. Claiming that the government has got information that a Committee meeting was likely to be convened in Delhi on July 2, he said the Chief Minister, who apprehended that decisions might be taken in absence of the state's representatives, had sent the names of the Principal Secretary (water resources) Rakesh Singh (to the Authority) and Managing Director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam HR Prasanna Kumar, to the body.Alleging that injustice had been done to Karnataka, Mr Shivakumar said the government was exploring legal options. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter