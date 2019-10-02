Central Funds For Flood To Be Released In Couple Of Days: BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa said funds for all affected states will be released at the earliest.

Amid growing criticism against the delay in release of central funds for flood relief, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said it would be released in a couple of days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the situation.

Mr Yediyurappa's assurance comes a day after the opposition parties in the state hit out at PM Modi, alleging he has adopted an "indifferent behavior" towards Karnataka on the issue of extending flood relief funds.

"There is no need for anyone, whether from our party or others to create any confusion. Relief funds have not been announced to any of the flood affected states in the country yet," Mr Yediyurappa said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was outside the country, now he has come back, in another two to three days all affected states will get funds," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, "there is no need for anyone's influence or to meet Prime Minister in this regard. PM is aware of the situation. Amit Shah (Home Minister) also is aware... Funds will be released at the earliest."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet expressing concern over the floods in Bihar drew the ire of leaders of Congress and JDS.

In his tweet on Monday, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state.

Agencies are working with local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required."

Reacting to PM Modi's tweet, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had sought to know why there was "hatred" for Karnataka, and no response from PM Modi despite severe floods that ravaged many parts of Karnataka.

"More than 60 days since parts Karnataka suffered from floods. No shelter, nothing to eat, cattle dying, crops lost - but response from @narendramodi is missing.

Why this hatred towards Ktaka? What are our 25 MPs from @BJP4Karnataka doing? #NAMOMissing, pls help us find him," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

Interestingly, Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had said PM Modi tweeting concern for Bihar flood victims and not with those affected in Karnataka has made people feel he did not care about the state as there were no immediate polls there.

BJP governments at both centre and the state have been facing criticism from the opposition regarding the "delay" in grant of central funds despite Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and an Inter-ministerial Central team visiting the affected region.

The Opposition parties have accused the Modi government of showing its "apathy" towards Karnataka, despite state sending 25 BJP MPs.

Last evening, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had said, the Inter-ministerial Central Team's report was under finalisation.

Karnataka has sent a flood damage estimate of Rs 35,160.81 crore to the central government, and is waiting for the relief.

As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts were affected due to floods in August, in which over 80 people were killed.

Around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas and thousands of houses were damaged.

