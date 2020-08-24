Karnataka Farmer Consumes Poison, Hospital Refuses To Admit Him: Report

The hospital was treating COVID-19 patients, district health officials said on Sunday.

Unable to repay a loan of Rs 2 lakh, a farmer from Karnataka's Belgaum district consumed poison. He was rushed to a hospital but he had to sleep on a bench outside a government hospital in Chikodi as it did not have space to accommodate him.

The hospital was treating COVID-19 patients, district health officials said on Sunday.

Officials said: "An inquiry will be done and action will be initiated."

"The man, Duradundi, told his wife to hold a saline bottle and stand outside the hospital. Doctors in the hospital told her that they could not admit him as the hospital was giving priority to COVID-19 patients. Later, with the help of some people, the wife took her husband to a private hospital in Sankeshwar for treatment," officials said.v