Watch: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Drives Auto Rickshaw

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress Chief, was spotted driving an auto rickshaw after casting his vote in the high stakes assembly elections today.

Mr Shivakumar drove the three-wheeler in his constituency - Kanakapura - as a woman sat next to him during the ride.

Some party supporters and workers sat in the backseat, while several others walked along the rickshaw, with DK Shivakumar in the driver's seat.

Last week, Mr Shivakumar had said that the Congress would get a comfortable majority in the assembly polls and that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.

"We will form government in Karnataka in 2023 and in the country in 2024," he said.

Voting is being held for Karnataka assembly polls today in what is being seen as a triangular contest. The BJP is hoping for another straight term, the Congress is banking on the revolving door trend. The JDS, which dominates over 61 seats, may play spoiler.