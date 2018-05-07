Karnataka Elections 2018 Campaigning Live: PM Modi Addresses Yuva Morcha Karyakartas of BJP Karnataka

PM Modi began by addressing the Yuva Morcha Karyakartas of BJP Karnataka

Here are the live updates of election campaigning in Karnataka:



10:36 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the Congress to learn about patriotism from the Mudhol hound dogs of north Karnataka, which have been inducted into the Indian army. He was speaking at an election rally in Karnataka's Jamkhandi. 10:34 (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, today challenged the BJP for an open debate on issues.

"PM Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air & no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yaddyurappa.

I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome!" 10:17 (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on the 9th phase of his election campaigning in Karnataka. He will begin with a protest march in Kolar against rising petrol prices. He will then address two meetings in rual Bengaluru and and with a speech in Doddaballapura. 09:54 (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Ananth Kumar campaigned in Chickpet yesterday. The Union Home Minister had said, crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh given to farmers in Karnataka would be waived when a BJP government comes to power in the state. He also said after coming to power in Karnataka, the BJP government will constitute a Special Investigation Cell under a woman police officer to investigate pending cases of crimes against women.

PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah addresses several rallies yesterday across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Karnataka's Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, accusing it of celebrating the "jayantis of Sultans" for the sake of "vote bank politics". 09:30 (IST)

PM Modi addresses Yuva Morcha Karyakartas of BJP Karnataka -- Yuvakara Jothe Modi via Narendra Modi App. Like everything, technology too can be either used constructively or be misused

Unfortunately there are some who both doubt technology and also misuse it. They doubt Aadhaar, they doubt EVMs, they doubt digitization, and they go ahead and misuse technology to spread lies, hate and create doubt in the minds of others

While we (the BJP) promote technology and are progressive, there are those who want to live in the past, so that corruption can flourish, accountability and transparency is hampered, so that they can continue with what they are best at

India being recognized for start-ups. Dont have to name the city that is the start-up hub, it is Bangalore. Youth are the pride of Bangalore

The digital revolution can leapfrog India and help bridge the gap we have with developed countries. We must capitalize on it. Artificial Intelligence is the future and developed nations are racing towards it... India cannot afford to lag behind others in this endeavor

The enthusiasm that I am witnessing in Karnataka polls shows interest of people in election

60 state of the art Namma BPO complexes will be established after BJP's win in Karnataka

Five world-class sports centres will be established in Karnataka

No place for violence in democracy, political killings is a big concern

Violence in any form should not be allowed by any political party or ideology in democracy and I appeal to BJP's youth karyakartas in Karnataka not to act in vengeance even when they have lost their several karyakartas in political violence

With less than a week left before Karnataka goes to polls, national parties -- Congress and BJP continue their steak of campaigning in the state. Over the past few weeks, both parties launched several attacks and accusations against the other over several issues. Leaders from both party including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah will tour the state through the day and address several rallies and roadshows. PM Modi began by addressing the Yuva Morcha Karyakartas of BJP Karnataka -- Yuvakara Jothe Modi via Narendra Modi App. He will address three other rallies in the state - Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar.Congress president Rahul Gandhi will tour in Kolar and Bangalore Rural. He will address a speech in Malur this afternoon. Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, will address a press conference at Bengaluru's Queens Road at 12 noon.BJP chief Amit Shah will address two public meeting, beginning with one in Gadag District this morning and one in Bengaluru Rural at the end of the day. He will then hold two roadshows, one in Davangere and the other in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled Chennabasava Patta Devara Mutt in Bhalki town and will address five public meetings later in the day. BJP's chief minister candidate, BS Yeddyurappa will also address several rallies in Gulbarga district.