Karnataka Election Date To Be Announced Around April 15: Poll Body Chief The tenure of the current Karnataka assembly will end on May 28, before which election will have to be held

Election workers prepare for the Karnataka assembly election (PTI)



"School board examinations are likely to be over by March-end, and other examinations around 14 April. We will announce the poll date around 15 April," Mr Rawat said.



The tenure of the current Karnataka assembly will end on May 28, before which election will have to be held.



Mr Rawat said all the three Election Commissioners are likely to visit Karnataka in the first week of April to see how the poll can be conducted smoothly.



The BJP is looking to come to power in the Congress-ruled southern state, and has deployed party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost its chances. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also campaigning in Karnataka.



