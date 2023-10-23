'People Should Verify NEET Exams' Rules,' Karnataka Minister Over Hijab Row

MC Sudhakar clarified that the examinees can write exams by wearing the clothes they want.

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Higher Education Minister of State MC Sudhakar on Monday said that the people should verify the guidelines of the NEET examination adding that it is allowed to write the exam wearing the Hijab.

"I think that the people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. I don't know why are they making an issue out of this...People are allowed to wear Hijabs..." Mr Sudhakar said.

Earlier on Sunday, in a progress review meeting held under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Education Minister Sudhakar, it was decided that the students will be allowed to wear a Hijab while writing the exams.

Pro-Hindu groups have threatened to protest against the order announced by Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.

Clearing air over wearing a Hijab while writing exams, Mr Sudhakar said that "people are trying to create controversy in the matter of writing exams while wearing Hijab, the minister claimed that some people are there just to create confusion."

"I have taken measures in view of everyone's freedom", he said.

"It is allowed to write the NEET exam wearing hijab," Mr Sudhakar added.

He clarified that the examinees can write exams by wearing the clothes they want.

The Karnataka government also said candidates will be allowed to wear Hijab while appearing for recruitment related examinations conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority. Exams are being held on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations,

The Hijab row erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry.

After this, boys from several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.

