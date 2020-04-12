Watch: Karnataka Doctors Clap For Patients Who Recovered From COVID-19

Bengaluru doctors offer flowers to patient who recovered from COVID-19.

Doctors in Karnataka can be seen giving a heartwarming farewell to the patients who have recovered from the highly contagious coronavirus, which has infected more than 8,000 in India, killed more than 200, as they are discharged in videos recorded at two hospitals.

A video from Bengaluru shows doctors clapping for a young man in his early twenties after he recovered from COVID0-19.

In the nearly one-minute long clip, a team of doctors and nurses at the KG General Hospital is seen cheering for the patient, clapping for the man. All of them are wearing masks. One of them asks him to come forward and he is given flowers by the hospital staff.

The patient was discharged on Saturday after his last two tests came negative; he has been asked to stay under home quarantine for the next two weeks.

Dr Venkateshiah, Medical Suprintendent at the hospital, told NDTV that the clip was probably recorded by the patient's father. "We try to boost the morale of the patients by applauding them," he said.

A similar farewell was given to the patients who recovered at a hospital in Chikkaballapur, about 60 km away. Doctors are seen clapping for the patients as they got discharged.

The clips have surfaced at a time when reports have come across of many patients trying to escape hospital isolation wards and quarantine centres.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the world, people in many countries - under a lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 - have been applauding the healthcare workers by clapping them from their balconies for working tirelessly. Last month, lakhs in India clanged utensils, cheered for those providing essential services on Prime Minster Narendra Modi's appeal.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 count has crossed 16 lakh, more than 1 lakh have died. In India, more than 8,000 have contracted the infection, over 200 have died. Of these, 200 cases have been reported from the southern state of Karnataka.

