Coronavirus Patient Uses His Clothes As Rope To Escape From UP Hospital

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient, a member of the Tablighi Jamaat who went to the religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, escaped from a government-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh last night.

The man allegedly broke a window pane of the isolation ward, used his own clothes to fashion a rope, climbed down a floor and ran away.

He was admitted to the community hospital in Baghpat on Friday, as part of a group of 17 people from Nepal, who had attended the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat gathering.

A hunt has started for the runaway patient in neighbouring villages.

Doctors described him as a well-behaved patient.

"He was extremely well-behaved and gave no trouble to anyone," said the hospital's Chief Medical Officer RK Tandon, surprised, like many others, at the escape act.

The Markaz Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi has been linked to 30 per cent of coronavirus cases across India; states have been tracking down and quarantining members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary sect, who travelled extensively, causing a spurt in COVID-19 cases wherever they went.

Yesterday, a 55-year-old man suspected to have coronavirus, died while trying to escape from the sixth floor isolation ward of a hospital in Haryana's Karnal. The man fell from a window when he was trying to climb down using bedsheets.

India has 4,421 coronavirus cases, including 114 deaths.