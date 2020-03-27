Watch: Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak Lead Britain's Tribute To Health Workers

British PM Boris Johnson took part in the initiative - "Clap for Carers".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday night led the country in a collective round of applause - dubbed as "Clap for our Carers" - for the health workers tackling the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Johnson shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen clapping with Rishi Sunak standing by his side. "On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus Clapping hands sign #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives," British PM Boris Johnson tweeted with the clop.

"Thank you NHS (National Health Service)... thank you very much," he is heard saying in the video.

The "Clap for our Carers" initiative was widely spread on social media, encouraging people to deliver a round of applause at 2000 GMT for all those tackling the COVID-19 outbreak. "During these unprecedented times they need to know that we are grateful," a message shared with the posts read.

Britons around the country took to their balconies and front gardens and took part in the initiative.

In a video tweeted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, sounds of claps, whistles could be heard. "LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker: Blue heart You truly are the best of us. Blue heart Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day. Blue heart We couldn't be more grateful @GSTTnhs #ClapForCarers," Mr Khan wrote.

Similar videos flooded social media. "#ClapForCarers #Southend did us so proud!!! This was outside the hospital and made me and my A&E colleagues cry. Thank you!," a user tweeted with a video.

"Edinburgh at 8pm - I'm watching all the videos having just finished another day. What amazing support all over the country. And all my #nhs colleagues will get up tomorrow and do it all again (or get home for a sleep) #ClapForCarers," a tweet by CMO Scotland read.

Another post by a user read: "The last few weeks have been the toughest in my career. Could not ask for a better Team Blue heart#NHSThankYou #ClapForCarers."

So emotional to hear the applause at 8pm ???????? in support of NHS staff this evening.

We're all just ordinary people in extraordinary times and we're scared too. You can help us....#StayHomeSaveLives

Similar scenes were witnessed in India on Sunday when people across the south Asian country - who were observing a 14-hour self-quarantine call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - came out of in their balconies clapped, clanged utensils to show support for those working to provide essential services despite COVID-19 scare.

In United Kingdom, number of coronavirus cases have surged past 11,000, more than 500 have died. Hospital bosses and doctors on Thursday warned of being swamped by a "tsunami" of COVID-19 patients in London, news agency AFP reported.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents the heads of hospital trusts in the state-run National Health Service, said there had been an "explosion of demand" in the capital. Chris Hopson told BBC radio that hospital bosses said there had been "wave after wave after wave" of admissions of seriously ill patients, with a surge in numbers predicted in the coming weeks. "The word that's often used to me is a sort of continuous tsunami," he said.

Earlier this week, the British Prime Minister announced shutdown of non-essential shops and services, and banned gatherings of more than two people to cut close-contact transmission of the virus.

Worldwide, over 4 lakh people have got infected, more than 13,000 have died due to coronavirus pandemic.