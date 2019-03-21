Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Inspects Food Provided At Indira Canteens

G Parmeshwara interacted with children and elders who had breakfast in canteens.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parmeshwara on Thursday visited Indira Canteens at Deepanjali Nagar and Nayandahalli to check the quality of food being provided to the people of economically weaker sections of the society at cheaper rates.

"Paid visits to Indira Canteens at Deepanjali Nagar and Nayandahalli today. Indira Canteens are an integral part of our welfare policy. We are committed to ensuring that the food available there is nutritional and of high quality by carrying out tests on a regular basis," Mr Parmeshwara tweeted.

During his visit, Mr Parmeshwara interacted with children and elders who had breakfast in canteens in the morning and took their reviews about food quality and hygiene.

Indira Canteens, run by Karnataka government, are a part of the food subsidization programme. The canteens located at several parts of the state serve meals to economically disadvantaged sections of society at a subsidized price.

Considering the popularity of Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in July last year launched 247 Indira Canteens in all ''talukas'' and district headquarters of the state at an expenditure of Rs 211 crore.

