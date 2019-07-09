Karnataka Coalition Fights To Survive, Rebels At 'Unknown' Mumbai Hotel

Here are the top 10 developments on the Karnataka political crisis:
- The Speaker, who was not in office when the rebel Congress and JDS lawmakers submitted their resignations on Saturday, will examine the letters today and is likely to speak to each member to ensure that they quit voluntary, without force or coercion.
- If the resignations are accepted - and it is a big "if" -- the Congress-JDS coalition's 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly will come down to 103 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, taking its tally to 107.
- The dissident lawmakers who resigned, both from the Congress and JDS, moved out of a luxury hotel as their parties desperately reached out to them, and are at another unknown location in Mumbai. The rebel lawmakers were shifted out of the Sofitel in Mumbai after Youth Congress workers protested outside the hotel.
- To prevent more exits, the JDS has put up its remaining lawmakers to a resort of the outskirts of Bengaluru. Sources said the party has booked 35 rooms in Paddington Resort in Kodagu.
- 10 Congress lawmakers have quit. Another leader of the party, Roshan Baig - he was suspended last month for "anti-party activities" after he called a leader "buffoon" -- says he will resign and join the BJP.
- Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who cut short a private visit to the US and returned to handle the crisis, said all Congress and JDS ministers had resigned and a cabinet reshuffle would take place soon. "The government will survive," he told NDTV.
- The coalition's troubles deepened after two independent lawmakers H Nagesh and R Shankar, who were made ministers last month in an attempt to consolidate numbers, resigned and joined the dissidents' group.
- Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar accused the BJP and its Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa of engineering the resignations and then ferrying the lawmakers to Mumbai on special flights. H Nagesh was seen with Mr Yeddyurappa's aide at the Bengaluru airport before he boarded a small plane. "Just now Mr Nagesh called me and said that he has been hijacked by Mr Yeddyurappa's personal attendant and the BJP. By the time I reached airport the flight had left," Mr Shivakumar said on Monday.
- The BJP, which failed to form government in Karnataka last year after falling short of a majority, has denied any role in the coalition crisis and has demanded that the Congress-JDS combine be thrown out as it is now in a minority.
- The Congress raised the Karnataka crisis in parliament and accused the ruling BJP of destabilizing state governments where it wants power. Rebutting the charge, Union Minister Rajnath Singh scoffed: "Our party does not put pressure on any other party's lawmaker or legislator. It is Rahul Gandhi who started the resignation spree."
