Karnataka Coalition Fights To Survive, Rebels At 'Unknown' Mumbai Hotel

Karnataka crisis: The coalition may explore legal options to block the resignations, sources said.

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Karnataka's year-old Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government is perilously close to losing power with 13 resignations, if accepted today, leaving it in a minority. Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who will examine the resignation letters today, will play a big role in the coalition's future. All coalition ministers quit yesterday to make room for the dissident lawmakers as the Congress and JDS went all out to try and bring them back. The resignation of two independent lawmakers who were made ministers just last month has given the BJP an upper hand in the game of numbers. Sources say the coalition may be exploring legal options to make the resignations difficult.