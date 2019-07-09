Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: Congress Leaders Arrive For Legislative Party Meeting In Bengaluru

New Delhi:
Karnataka's year-old Congress-Janata Dal coalition government hangs by a thread after yet another Independent lawmaker quit and pledged support to the BJP, taking the total number of resignations since last week to 15. All 15 rebel lawmakers are being shifted to Goa from the Mumbai hotel where they have been closeted, sources said. The shift comes as Youth Congress workers started protests outside their hotel and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar headed for Mumbai. Last week, 12 lawmakers had resigned; 11 of them -- 8 of the Congress and three of the JDS -- quit on Saturday. Yesterday, independent lawmaker Nagesh stepped down and pledged support for the BJP. Soon after, he left for Mumbai. In the evening, Independent legislator and minister R Shankar resigned.
Now our strength is more than Congress-JD(S) MLAs. We are almost 107, they have fallen to 103. I think Governor can take the decision to call BJP to form the government, says Shobha Karandlaje.
Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge and other Congress leaders arrive for Congress Legislative Party meeting in Begaluru.
Both Congress and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular assured that the government is safe. "This is unconstitutional, it is the work of the BJP high command. The government will survive," Mr Kumaraswamy told NDTV. "There is no threat to the coalition government," said Congress's Siddaramaiah. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the party is in touch with the rebels.
Yesterday morning, independent lawmaker Nagesh stepped down and pledged support for the BJP. Soon after, he left for Mumbai. In the evening, Independent legislator and minister R Shankar resigned. Roshan Baig, who called Congress state in-charge KC Venugopal a "buffoon" and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao a "flop show", and was suspended from the party for it, on Monday said he was "hurt by the way Congress party treated me, I'll resign from my MLA post and join BJP."
Congress's Roshan Baig, who was suspended last month for "anti-party activities" too says he will quit the Congress and join the BJP. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who cut short a private visit to the US and returned to handle the crisis, said all Congress and JDS minsters have resigned and a cabinet reshuffle will happen soon.
Karnataka's year-old Congress-Janata Dal coalition government is on life support after yet another Independent lawmaker quit and pledged support to the BJP, taking the total number of resignations since last week to 15. Thirteen of them belong to the ruling Congress and the Janata Dal Secular. Earlier on Monday, another Independent, made minister a month ago, resigned and came out in support of the BJP, giving it a narrow edge in the assembly.