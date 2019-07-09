Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: Congress Leaders Arrive For Legislative Party Meeting In Bengaluru

12 lawmakers had resigned; 11 of them -- 8 of the Congress and 3 of the JDS -- quit on Saturday.

Karnataka's year-old Congress-Janata Dal coalition government hangs by a thread after yet another Independent lawmaker quit and pledged support to the BJP, taking the total number of resignations since last week to 15. All 15 rebel lawmakers are being shifted to Goa from the Mumbai hotel where they have been closeted, sources said. The shift comes as Youth Congress workers started protests outside their hotel and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar headed for Mumbai. Last week, 12 lawmakers had resigned; 11 of them -- 8 of the Congress and three of the JDS -- quit on Saturday. Yesterday, independent lawmaker Nagesh stepped down and pledged support for the BJP. Soon after, he left for Mumbai. In the evening, Independent legislator and minister R Shankar resigned.