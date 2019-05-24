Election Results: 2019: Coalition Blues In Karnataka After Lok Sabha Shock

Lol Sabha Election Results: The Karnataka coalition is on the edge after the poll results.

The ruling coalition in Karnataka, between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), has won all of two out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Congress bagged one seat - DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh holding on to Bengaluru Rural.

And one for the JDS, Prajwal Revanna in Hassan.

Mr Revanna, HD Deve Gowda's grandson, says he is ready to resign and make way for his granfather in Hassan. Prajwal Revanna was the only JD(S) winner with even Deve Gowda, 86, losing in Tumakuru.

Mr Gowda had left his Hassan seat for his grandson. Another grandson, chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil, also lost in Mandya against the BJP-backed independent, Sumalatha Ambareesh. She is the wife of Congress leader and superstar Ambareesh who died last year.

Making things worse, in the bypolls held in two assembly seats that were with the Congress, one was won by the BJP. Avinash Jadhav, the son of Congressman-turned BJP lawmaker Umesh Jadhav won the Chincholi assembly seat.

The BJP's Umesh Jadhav himself won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat, beating Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, making it a double blow to the coalition.

Another Congress veteran, former chief minister, Veerappa Moily, lost in Chikballapur.

The crushing defeat has the state government questioning its own survival. Both the Congress and JD(S) are meeting today to take stock of the rather discouraging situation. The fear - the legisaltors from both parties may choose to ally with the BJP in the light of its massive victory.

With BJP leaders like state party chief, BS Yeddyurappa and re-elected Bangalore North lawmaker Sadananda Gowda saying that Congress legislators were unhappy with their parties, the Congress and the JD(S) are under pressure to hold on to their legisaltors. The BJP has been predicting the collapse of the coalition - sooner rather than later.

JD(S) leaders met at Deve Gowda's house on Thursday evening and another meeting of legislators is planned this afternoon. Both Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his father have thanked the workers of both parties for their efforts in the election.

Earlier this week, Congress legislator Roshan Baig had used words like "buffoon", "flop show" and "arrogant" to describe his own senior party colleagues. Another legisaltor, Dr Sudhakar described the coalition as an "unholy alliance".

The coalition is on the edge and is holding its breath after the Lok Sabha shock.

