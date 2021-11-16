'Only Worship For Party': Karnataka Congress Chief Slams Gatecrashers

The Congress faced embarrassing scenes in Bengaluru on Tuesday after party workers loyal to a local leader gatecrashed the swearing-in ceremony of his rival and caused a ruckus, going so far as to stop senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from delivering his speech.

The 'invasion' prompted a furious DK Shivakumar, chief of the Congress' state unit, to step in, reprimand the offending party workers and warn them of suspension.

"I will have you removed from the Congress office. You should drop all this hooliganism. No worship (of individuals) will be allowed here... here it is only worship for the Congress party," Mr Shivakumar declared.

The incident occurred as Abdul Jabbar was being sworn in as head of Karnataka Congress' minority wing in a major ceremony at the Palace Grounds.

However, Jabbar, it soon emerged, was not everyone's choice.

Supporters of ex-Minorities Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan rushed into the ceremony armed with placards and shouting 'Zameer, Zameer'.

Mr Khan, who was invited to the event, was unhappy with the appointment of Abdul Jabbar and had, therefore, absented himself. The event was attended by UP Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi.

The Karnataka Congress and Mr Shivakumar faced bigger embarrassment last month, after a video of two state leaders discussing alleged corruption on his part was tweeted by the BJP's Amit Malviya.

Former MP VS Ugrappa and media coordinator MA Salim were caught on camera speaking to each before a press conference; the conversation referenced "adjustments (from six-eight per cent to 12 per cent)" by Mr Shivakumar and to an aide of his who "made around 50-100 crores".

Mr Shivakumar did not deny the conversation took place, but denied the allegations.