'Wearing Hijab Is Indiscipline': Karnataka Minister On Students' Protest

The students want to wear a hijab in class but the college has refused permission

The nearly three-week-long stand-off between a government college in Karnataka's Udupi district and a handful of Muslim students who want to wear a hijab during classes escalated Thursday morning after they protested at the college gates with placards.

The students said stopping them from wearing a hijab - their seniors were allowed - violates their fundamental right, and that they feel uncomfortable without one when sitting before male lecturers.

The fresh protests come a day after college authorities and district officials gave the students an ultimatum - fall in line with the dress code and receive an education, or wear one and go home.

The protests also come after the state's Education Minister BC Nagesh told NDTV the practice amounted to "indiscipline" and that schools and colleges were "not a place to practice dharma".

Mr Nagesh also accused "a few people" of politicising the issue ahead of the 2023 Assembly election, and demanded to know why the students "want to practice constitutional rights now".

"Was this law written after the BJP came to power in Karnataka? This rule was there since 1985... when the BJP was not in power. The SDMC (school development and monitoring committee) took a very good decision (to introduce a dress code - churidhar and dupatta for girls) so there is uniformity... they have been wearing it till 15-20 days ago," he told NDTV.

The minister told NDTV that over 100 Muslim students were enrolled at that particular college "but only these students don't want to follow (the dress code)... School is not a place to practice dharma".

Asked if the Education Department should infringe on the girls' right to practice their religion, and if wearing of a hijab, or headscarf, violated any guidelines, Mr Nagesh pointed to the Congress.

"When Congress government was there... they followed the rule. But now they have a problem? They want to practice constitutional rights now? Indiscipline cannot be a right," he said.

The protesting students told NDTV their parents had repeatedly requested college authorities to allow them to wear the hijab, but to no avail.

"We can't sit comfortably... That is why we are wearing a hijab. This is a government college... a girl's college (but) we have male lecturers. If there are women lecturers, we don't mind sitting without a hijab but we have male lecturers. We are not comfortable," Safa, a second-year student, said.

Another student, Aliya, told NDTV that her seniors had been allowed to wear the hijab during classes, but that they had been "mentally tortured" for doing so.

"There is religious discrimination in the college. We can't say 'salaam'... can't talk in Urdu even though it is a government college. Other students are allowed to speak in Tulu (a local language)... lecturers speak to us in Tulu. But we are not allowed to speak in Urdu," she said.

Aliya also insisted the college's terms and conditions make no reference to the wearing of a hijab; "Why are they acting like we are committing a crime? We are only asking for a headscarf," she said.

Yesterday Mr Nagesh acknowledged the state government "has not fixed a uniform (dress) code" but urged the protesting students to nonetheless follow the rule.