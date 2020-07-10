BS Yediyurappa To Work From Home After Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will work from home for the next few days

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will work from his home for a few days after some of the staff members at his official home office, "Krishna", in central Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Minister has also tweeted the update.

"I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus," Mr Yediyurappa said in a statement.

He said he would give necessary directions and suggestions online.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister's office-cum-home was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the highly contagious virus.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had held an open-air meeting with senior ministers for better ventilation and social distancing.

On Thursday, Mr Yediyurppa had visited a massive COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, which has seen a spurt in coronavirus in recent days, has now been divided into eight zones for better management of the disease.

Despite the spike in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state government is against any re-imposition of the lockdown, beyond the Sunday lockdown, that was announced for this month.

Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of cases in Karnataka accounting for more than half of the state's new cases over the last several days.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka on Thursday crossed the 30,000-mark as the state reported 2,228 new cases. Bengaluru saw the highest single-day rise with over 1,300 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.