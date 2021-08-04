'Karnataka's New Cabinet To Have 29 Ministers But No Deputy CM': Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka's new cabinet will be sworn in at 2:15 pm, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said 29 Ministers will be inducted into his new cabinet this afternoon, and there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers this time.

He also said former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in today.

"I have held detailed discussions with high command in Delhi regarding the cabinet expansion, after the final round of discussion last night, this morning the list was finalised. I have already sent the list to the Governor..," Mr Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said "A total of 29 Ministers will take oath, and in the previous cabinet led by BS Yediyurappa there were three Deputy CMs, but this time there will be none as per the high command's directions."

"The cabinet will be a mixture of both experience and new strength," he said, adding that in the cabinet there will be 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Lingayats, 1 Reddy, also among them is a woman.

According to party sources, two from the Brahmin community figure in the list, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The new ministers will be administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan at 2:15 pm.

The list containing the names of new Ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan as per the formality, the Chief Minister said.

Noting that the list was prepared after rounds of discussion between him and the national president, and among the national leadership, the Chief Minister said, "there is no question of any one''s pressure. It is done after comprehensive thinking."

On Mr Vijayendra's induction, he said the national President has spoken to Mr Yediyurappa and the national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Mr Vijayendra personally.

"I can only say, Vijayendra's name is not there in the list today."

Aimed at giving pro people administration and to face the upcoming elections, this cabinet is being formed, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda.

The new cabinet will respond to the needs of the people, earn their trust and give good governance, he said.

Observing that there were no confusions regarding the cabinet formation, the Chief Minister said the BJP is a national party with a strong leadership.

In response to a question on still some Ministerial berths being kept vacant, he said the cabinet is usually expanded in stages, whichever regions have not got representation will be given, whenever it is done next.

The sanctioned strength of the Karnataka cabinet is 34.

Asked about some leaders from the previous cabinet being dropped, Mr Bommai said the high command has decided to rope in some senior leaders with organisational experience for the party organisational work.



