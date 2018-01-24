Karnataka Braces For Shutdown Today Over Mahadayi Water Dispute: 10 Facts

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned that no one should take the law in their hands

Bengaluru: Karnataka is bracing for a shutdown today with farmers and some pro-Kannada groups sticking to their bandh call from 6 am to 6 pm over the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute. Over 15,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure law and order across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned that no one should take the law in their hands. The BJP has accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating the bandh as party chief Amit Shah will be in Karnataka today for the BJP's parivartana rally. The Mahadayi water sharing dispute is politically sensitive for the Congress and BJP in Karnataka as assembly elections will be held this year.