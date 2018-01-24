Karnataka Braces For Shutdown Today Over Mahadayi Water Dispute: 10 Facts

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned that no one should take the law in their hands
Bengaluru: Karnataka is bracing for a shutdown today with farmers and some pro-Kannada groups sticking to their bandh call from 6 am to 6 pm over the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute. Over 15,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure law and order across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned that no one should take the law in their hands. The BJP has accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating the bandh as party chief Amit Shah will be in Karnataka today for the BJP's parivartana rally. The Mahadayi water sharing dispute is politically sensitive for the Congress and BJP in Karnataka as assembly elections will be held this year.
Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
Many schools in Bengaluru have declared a holiday and a number of exams have been rescheduled. Bangalore University has rescheduled Thursday's undergraduate and post-graduate exams to February 6.
State transport buses are expected to run as usual but private transport services could be affected. Taxis and autorickshaws are also likely to be off the roads.
Bengaluru Metro will run as usual, for now. "If and only if there is a hindrance to the safety of the passengers, we will inform police and stop services," a spokesperson for Namma Metro said.
Around 15,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city on Thursday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged people to maintain peace.
Emergency services will continue to function and the Bruhat Bengaluru Chemists and Druggists' Association said though it supports the bandh, medical shop owners will wear black bands in solidarity.
The BJP says a bandh on the same day its party president Amit Shah was to address a rally in Mysuru was "politically motivated". Mr Shah's visit is to mark the culmination of the statewide Parivartana Rally of BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP's presumptive chief minister in the assembly elections.
The BJP claims it is not a coincidence, accusing the ruling Congress of being behind the change of date of the first bandh from the January 27 to the 25.
Another bandh has been called on February 4 when Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Bengaluru. The BJP has in turn called for bandhs in districts when Congress President, Rahil Gandhi visits the state.
The BJP has been at the receiving end of protests on the Mahadayi issue. Farmers earlier had protested outside the party's office in Bengaluru in December, claiming that state party chief, BS Yeddyurappa, had not lived up to his promise to solve the water sharing issue by December.
Karnataka and Goa are locked in a tussle over the sharing of Mahadayi river waters. The river originates in Karnataka but largely flows through Goa before emptying into the Arabian Sea. The dispute grew over the last two decades after Karnataka's bid to construct barrages and canals to divert the waters for meeting the requirements Gadag, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Belagavi and Gadag districts, which are known to face acute water scarcity.