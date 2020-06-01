Karnataka BJP Lawmaker Performs Special Religious Ceremony Against COVID-19

Karnataka BJP Lawmaker Performs Religious Ceremony Against COVID-19

A special pooja was performed by Honnali BJP MLA and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's political secretary MP Renukacharya at Hirekalmatha, in Honnali against COVID-19, on Monday.

A Nava Graha pooja was also performed for the betterment of those infected. Those present at the pooja maintained social distancing norms and covered their faces with masks.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases. While 91,819 people have either been cured, discharged or migrated, 5,394 deaths have been reported.

