Ahead Of Karnataka Polls, Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Campaign Clash? While Nitish Kumar will be campaigning for 35 JDU candidates contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, will be one of the star campaigners for the Congress

97 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tejashwi Yadav regularly attacks Nitish Kumar, his former boss and the man he once called "Chacha". Bengaluru: Tejashwi Yadav and his former boss, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who withdrew his Janata Dal-United (JDU) from the grand alliance with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress to ally with rival BJP, are all set to hit the road for high-voltage Karnataka polls.



While Nitish Kumar will be campaigning for 35 JDU candidates contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, will be one of the star campaigners for the Congress in the state.



"Nitish Kumar is the party's star campaigner in Karnataka polls. He will visit Karnataka either at the end of this month or in the first week of May," Vashisht Narayan Singh, JDU's Bihar unit President said, according to news agency IANS.



The JDU has announced the names of 20 star campaigners for the Karnataka polls, Mr Singh, JDU's Rajya Sabha lawmaker added.



Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, will visit Karnataka "soon" confirmed RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav, but didn't reveal his itinerary before the May 12 polls.



While there is no clarity on whether the dates when they will be visiting the southern state will clash or not, it's clear that the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister will not just be campaigning for the Congress, he will also be dissuading people from voting for the BJP and JDU candidates.



The 28-year-old has never missed an opportunity to attack Nitish Kumar, the man he once called "Chacha", ever since the mahagathbandhan in Bihar dismantled last year following corruption allegations against Tejashwi and a few other members of his family. Nitish Kumar pulled the plug when Lalu Yadav refused to have Tejashwi Yadav resign from his government.



From sharpened attacks and counterattacks on social media to heated arguments in the Assembly, the veteran Bihar politician and Lalu Yadav's political heir keep each other busy.



Just last month, Tejashwi accused the Nitish Kumar government of phone-tapping and plotting to poison his food. The chief minister also takes time out to respond to barbs thrown at him on Twitter by his former deputy. He recently commented, without naming anyone, that "they love to keep tweeting all through the day but have no understanding of any issue".



(With inputs from IANS)



