Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Speech Via NaMo App Today As Rahul Gandhi Scheduled To Address Rallies

The campaign for the Karnataka Assembly election has picked pace ahead of voting day - May 12 - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing his campaign schedule for the state. The campaigns, which are being spearheaded by BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for their respective parties along with their chief ministerial candidates - Siddaramaiah (Congress) and BS Yeddyurappa (BJP) - will now see Prime Minister Modi join the battle to select the next government in the state. Both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have events scheduled in poll bound Karnataka today.

