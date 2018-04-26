Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Speech Via NaMo App Today As Rahul Gandhi Scheduled To Address Rallies

Bengaluru: The campaign for the Karnataka Assembly election has picked pace ahead of voting day - May 12 - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing his campaign schedule for the state. The campaigns, which are being spearheaded by BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for their respective parties along with their chief ministerial candidates - Siddaramaiah (Congress) and BS Yeddyurappa (BJP) - will now see Prime Minister Modi join the battle to select the next government in the state. Both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have events scheduled in poll bound Karnataka today.
While Prime Minister Modi today interacted with Karnataka BJP leaders, including the party's candidates, elected members and office-bearers through his mobile app, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally at Ankola in north Karnataka, followed by a visit to Kumta (north Karnataka), Honnavar (north Karnataka) and Bhatkal (north Karnataka).
A BJP statement says that PM Modi will speak to party workers and provide them "guidance" as they campaign for the upcoming election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly. After today's digital address, PM Modi will start his campaign in the state from May 1 and is expected to address at least 15 to 20 rallies, party sources have said.
BJP and Congress have been campaigning aggressively across the state over the last month. While the incumbent Congress government in Karnataka is looking to win a second term, the BJP, which was in power till May 2013, is looking to make a comeback.
Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi's speeches during the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 campaign:
PM Modi's Speech To BJP Candidates And Party Workers In Karnataka: Highlights
PM Narendra Modi interacted with BJP leaders, candidates, party workers, elected members and office-bearers through his 'Narendra Modi' mobile app. Here are the highlights of his speech:
PM Narendra Modi interacted with BJP leaders, candidates, party workers, elected members and office-bearers through his 'Narendra Modi' mobile app. Here are the highlights of his speech:
- We have a three pronged agenda for Karnataka: Development, Fast paced development, All round Development. The BJP has given all its focus and importance to the development of the state.
- We know other political parties hesitate to talk on development because development can be quantified. This was unacceptable to those parties which only concentrated on division. We govern and also fight elections based only on development model.
- If you analyse the last few elections, you will realise how few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before elections and forget them after the elections. The BJP, on the other hand, has focused on good governance and development for all.
- We have to win the hearts of the people. We have to work sincerely for the people. Unlike Congress, we do not believe in lip service, we believe in hard work on the ground, and the stats and records show it all.
- We hear and see things that might discourage us, others might misuse data, involve foreign agencies and take wrong methods, but not us. We should not let that bother us. We must be motivated and focused and live up to the people's expectations with our hard work and honesty.
- The Congress does not walk the talk, they do deliver on the ground. They do not care for development. All that matters to them is power. Here are some records that prove how much more efficient the BJP is compared to them.
- In 4 years the Congress has spent less than 400 crores (380 crores). Compare that to what the BJP did. We did over 1,600 crores towards infrastructure development.
- Compare their renewable energy commitment. In four years they achieved 2,000 MW, while the BJP managed 7,800 MW in the same time frame. In solar energy, they managed only 31 MW, while the BJP managed 4,800 MW in the same time (4 years).
BJP and Congress have been campaigning aggressively across the state over the last month. While the incumbent Congress government in Karnataka is looking to win a second term, the BJP, which was in power till May 2013, is looking to make a comeback.
A BJP statement says that PM Modi will also speak to party workers and provide them "guidance" as they campaign for the upcoming election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly. After today's digital address, PM Modi will start his campaign in the state from May 1 and is expected to address at least 15 to 20 rallies, party sources have said.
While Prime Minister Modi will today interact with Karnataka BJP leaders, including the party's candidates, elected members and office-bearers through his mobile app, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally at Ankola in north Karnataka, followed by a visit to Kumta (north Karnataka), Honnavar (north Karnataka) and Bhatkal (north Karnataka).
The campaign for the Karnataka Assembly election has picked pace ahead of voting day - May 12 - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing his campaign schedule for the state. The campaigns, which are being spearheaded by BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for their respective parties along with their chief ministerial candidates - Siddaramaiah (Congress) and BS Yeddyurappa (BJP) - will now see Prime Minister Modi join the battle to select the next government in the state. Both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have events scheduled in poll bound Karnataka today.
No more content
Comments