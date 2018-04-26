PM Modi's Speech To BJP's Karnataka Candidates Via Namo App: Highlights

New Delhi: In the run up to Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the candidates, office bearers, elected representatives in the state via NaMo app. The BJP is also celebrating #NammaManeBJPMane campaign where BJP workers are hoisting the party flag atop their house and have resolved to win Karnataka elections. During his interaction today, PM Modi is expected will encourage party workers enagaged in the state campaign and would provide guidance as they campaign to the 224-member assembly.
PM Modi has often used modern technology to speak to BJP leaders and workers as the BJP is riding high on PM's popularity. He will also start his campaign in the state from May 1 and is expected to address anywhere between 15-20 rallies, party sources said. Karnataka is the only south Indian state that the BJP has ruled for a full five-year term on its own and BJP is locked in a tough fight with them.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's interaction with his party workers:
PM Modi says all the karyakartas of BJP need to connect with the voters in Karnataka
Congress has resorted to rampant lying after a series of defeats in elections. In such circumstances, karyakartas must stand their ground, expose their lies and also fight their means of deceiving people by hiring foreign agencies says PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The well-wisher of the Congress party are propagating falsehood and talking about hung assembly."
Toilet Construction - UPA Vs NDA
In 4 years of UPA, only 20 lakh household toilets were built with Rs 350 crore, whereas in 4 years of NDA 34 lakh toilets were built with Rs 2,100 crore.
BJP claims, over nine lakh free LPG connections were also given under Ujjwala Yojana.
Karnataka Development on fast track under Modi government : Over 9 Lakh free LPG connections given under Ujjwala Yojana. #KarnatakaTrustsModipic.twitter.com/H5icEQPOco- BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2018
Renewable energy commitment - Congress Vs BJP
In four years Congress achieved 2,000 MW, while the BJP managed 7,800 MW. In solar energy, they managed only 31 MW, while the BJP managed 4,800 MW in the same time says PM Narendra Modi.
We hear and see things that might discourage us, others might misuse data and involve foreign agencies and take wrong methods just to win, but not us. We should not let that bother us. We must be motivated and focused and live up to the people's expectations with our hard work and honesty: PM Modi
PM Modi says, "The Congress does not walk the talk, they do deliver on the ground. They do not care for development. In 4 years the Congress has spent less than 400 crores (380 crores). Compare that to what the BJP did. We did over 1600 crores towards infrastructure development."
Karnataka Development on fast track under Modi government. #KarnatakaTrustsModipic.twitter.com/Zkh0E7l1Yz- BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2018
He says development works worth Rs 14,000 crore are in progress in Karnataka.
PM Modi talks of last few elections and says, "If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before elections and forget them after the elections."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to say, "other political parties hesitate to talk on development because development can be quantified. This was unacceptable to those parties which only concentrated on division. We govern and also fight elections based only on development model."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We want to win elections on the issue of development, based on the strength of the organization and winning the confidence of people of Karnataka. We don't want to win elections by misleading the public".
He goes on to say the Indian politics culture is associated with the misdeeds of the mainstream Congress and the Congress sin. The country's politics may not be purification unless the country karavaege free from the congressman's culture.
People who have their entire politics based on race, pant and community give no meaning to the politics of development says PM Modi.
