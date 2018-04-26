PM Modi's Speech To BJP's Karnataka Candidates Via Namo App: Highlights

PM Modi will also start his campaign in the Karnataka from May 1.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's interaction with his party workers:

In the run up to Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the candidates, office bearers, elected representatives in the state via NaMo app. The BJP is also celebrating #NammaManeBJPMane campaign where BJP workers are hoisting the party flag atop their house and have resolved to win Karnataka elections. During his interaction today, PM Modi is expected will encourage party workers enagaged in the state campaign and would provide guidance as they campaign to the 224-member assembly.PM Modi has often used modern technology to speak to BJP leaders and workers as the BJP is riding high on PM's popularity. He will also start his campaign in the state from May 1 and is expected to address anywhere between 15-20 rallies, party sources said. Karnataka is the only south Indian state that the BJP has ruled for a full five-year term on its own and BJP is locked in a tough fight with them.