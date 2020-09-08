Kannada Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Questioned As Drugs Probe Widens

Kannada film actor Sanjjanaa Galrani detained in Bengaluru in drug abuse case (File Photo)

Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani has been taken for questioning as Bengaluru Police widened its probe into the illegal drug market.

The development comes on the heels of the Bengaluru Police arresting actor Ragini Dwivedi for allegedly supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in the city, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Ms Galrani was detained at the end of a Central Crime Branch raid at her home in Bengaluru's Indira Nagar early this morning, the police told news agency PTI.

She has been taken to the Central Crime Branch office for interrogation.

"After obtaining a search warrant from the court, the searches were conducted at Sanjjanaa's house," the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said.

According to Central Crime Branch, Ms Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was charged in connection with the drug case, they added.

Sanjjanaa Galrani was born in Bengaluru. She made her film debut in a Tamil movie "Oru Kadhal Seiveer" in 2006. She has also acted in a Kannada movie "Ganda Hendathi".

Meanwhile, the police also raided the house of Viren Khanna, who has already been arrested by the Central Crime Branch officials in connection with the drug abuse in the film industry.

So far 13 people have been booked and six arrested, the police said.

