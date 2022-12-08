Video: Karnataka Mother, Son's Narrow Escape As Train Whizzes Past

A video shows the boy sitting by the platform wall hugging his mother (File)

A woman and her son had a narrow escape as they huddled up close to the wall of a railway platform in Karnataka when a speeding train passed through the same track that they were crossing.

The duo was crossing the railway track at Kalaburgi's railway station to reach the platform when the train came running on the same track.

They could not immediately climb over the platform, instead, both of them sat by its wall waiting for the train to pass through.

A video, which has gone viral, shows the boy sitting close to the platform wall hugging his mother as the train passes over them.

A huge crowd of passengers that had gathered at the platform looked relieved as the mother and son escaped the mishap unhurt.