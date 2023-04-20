In Key Karnataka Clash, DK Shivakumar's MP Brother Enlists As His Backup

DK Suresh is Congress's only MP from Karnataka.

Taking no chances in the high-stakes contest for the Kanakapura seat in next month's Karnataka assembly election, the Congress has drafted its state unit chief DK Shivakumar's brother as his backup in the event of a last-minute disqualification.

DK Suresh, who represents Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, filed his nomination papers on Thursday, days after DK Shivakumar submitted his papers for the May 10 election. The move, which came hours before the deadline for filing nominations, surprised many.

Mr Suresh, the only Congress Member of Parliament from Karnataka, had earlier said that he was not interested in coming to state politics, amid rumours that he could be fielded from Ramanagara, against Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The step is seen as a precautionary measure by the Congress in case DK Shivakumar's nomination is affected by the ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department against him in connection with alleged money laundering and tax evasion cases.

DK Shivakumar, who is considered one of the most influential and powerful leaders in the state, has been facing a series of raids and summons by the central agencies since 2017. He has denied any wrongdoing and accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta.

The Congress leader is seeking re-election from Kanakapura, a stronghold of the Vokkaliga community to which he belongs. He has won seven assembly elections since 1989, with a margin of over 80,000 votes in 2018.

The BJP, which is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state, has fielded former minister R Ashoka from Kanakapura. Mr Ashoka, who belongs to the dominant Vokkaliga, is considered a close aide of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

There had also been speculation that as a "retaliatory measure" to BJP's plan of fielding a strong candidate against Mr Shivakumar in Kanakapura, Mr Suresh may be fielded from the Padmanabhanagar segment, the other seat from where Mr Ashoka is contesting.

The election in Kanakapura is expected to be one of the most high-voltage contests in the May 10 polls. The results of the election will be announced on May 13.