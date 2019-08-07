In Flood-Hit North Karnataka, Hundreds Rescued; Train Services Affected

Rescue efforts are on in several flood-hit parts of North Karnataka.

Heavy rain continues to batter flood-hit north Karnataka where monsoon has gained enormous strength in the last few days. At least four have been killed since Monday while rescue efforts are on to evacuate people in flooded parts. Train and bus services have been affected in many areas.

More than 500 people were rescued today by Indian Navy from flooded parts near Kadra Dam area in Kaiga village. Kadra Dam, constructed across Kali River, has witnessed a rise in water-level amid heavy downpour.

While Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir have been battered by the floods, very heavy rain has also hit normal life in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Hubballi-Dharwad, Karwar, Hassan and Shivamogga.

In Belagavi, Bagalkote and Yadgir, water released from a dam in neighbouring Maharashtra has added to the troubles.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who took an aerial survey of flooded parts on Monday, has written to his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to "regulate the flood discharge from the reservoirs of Maharashtra".

Today, a woman was killed in Belagavi in a house collapse. Earlier, two men were washed away in flood waters after heavy rain caused the Krishna river to swell.

Over 200 personnel of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services are on the job with boats in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Raichur and Yadgir districts. The State Disaster Response Force is also involved in efforts to help the flood-affected.

Heavy rain has also disrupted train and bus services in many parts. Landslides on Sakaleshpur-Subramanya Ghat section today led to cancellation of trains - Mangalore Jn.-Yeswantpur Express and Mangalore Central-Yeswantpur Express. Trains on other routes were also disrupted.

Highways in the north of the state, including NH-4, were flooded and parts of it could not be used for traffic at all.

In Kodagu district, schools and colleges have been closed due to floods.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office announced extension of deadline for students to pay fees. "Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed officials to extend last date to pay fee by one week for candidates selected in third round counseling of CET. Today was last day to pay fees. This step is taken in the wake of flood situation in various parts of Karnataka," the statement read.

Attacking the ruling government, the opposition has accused BS Yediyurappa of "inaction".

"Government is missing", tweeted JDS, headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked why there is not even "a single minister in the state cabinet" nearly two weeks after Mr Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister.

"It is a very serious situation with floods affecting the lives of north Karnataka and coastal and Malnad regions. Unfortunately, the state government with the chief minister trying to expand his ministry is not to be seen here. And there is not a single minister in this cabinet about 12 days after Yediyurappa was sworn in. There is no ministry," he told NDTV.

"No officers are there on the field. Administration is not geared up to tackle this issue. The Chief Minister should rush back, expand his ministry. Send his ministers across and gear up his administration," he added.

Mr Yediyurappa is in Belagavi today and tomorrow to review the situation.

