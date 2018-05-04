"Ignore Congress' Lies, Expose Them," PM Modi Tells Karnataka BJP Workers Referring to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi said two strong women of his cabinet have had a connection to Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Congress saying that the party is "surviving on lies" and asked Karnataka BJP women workers to "expose the hollow promises made by the Congress"."Lying is the only way out for them (the Congress)... they spread lies wherever they go and by doing so they are not only losing their credibility but disappointing people too. Let's not waste time on that and work towards our development agenda," PM Modi said . He was interacting with BJP women workers in Karnataka ahead of assembly election on May 12.Highlighting various women-oriented schemes promoted by the central government, PM Modi asked BJP's women workers to connect with other women in Karnataka's 224 constituencies."We have to win polling booths, expose Karnataka government's false promises and misdeeds. We will have to appeal everyone to join in India's journey towards progress. In doing this our Mahila Morcha karyakartas (workers) are most influential as they do it by building trust," PM Modi said, adding that "Today the country is moving forward from women development to women-led development."Referring to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi said that two strong women of his cabinet have had a connection to Karnataka.The BJP-led union government is keen on giving equal opportunities to women in the society and wants to support them at every stage, whether they want to be a homemaker, job seeker or job creator, said PM Modi in the 40-minute audio-video interaction via Narendra Modi application. The prime minister said he was "also excited to know that there was a dedicated women team that worked behind ISRO's Mars Mission 'Mangalyan.'He also paid homage to sitting BJP MLA and party candidate from Jayanagara constituency for the May 12 Assembly polls B N Vijaya kumar, who died of a massive heart attack at a hospital here in the early hours today.