Hijab Row In Another Karnataka College, Boys Protest In Support Of Girls

Students wearing hijab denied entry to Government PU College in Karnataka's Kundapur

Protests by students in Karnataka over their right to wear the hijab to class is spreading to more colleges.

This morning, around 40 students wearing the hijab stood at the gates of the Bhandarkars Arts and Science Degree College in Kundapur, a coastal town in Udupi district of Karnataka, as the staff refused to allow them in unless they took off their headscarves.

The students, all between 18 and 20 years, protested outside the college gates and demanded to know why the administration had banned the hijab when the rules allow it.

#WATCH | Students wearing hijab denied entry to Govt PU College in Kundapur area of Udupi, Karnataka amid a row on wearing the headscarf in classrooms



"They were not wearing the hijab earlier & this problem started only 20 days ago," State Education Minister BC Nagesh has said. pic.twitter.com/3pT418rb0y — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The college has an instruction manual that says: "Girl students are permitted to wear the scarf inside the campus, however the colour of the scarf should match with the dupatta, and no student is allowed to wear any other cloth inside the campus including the college canteen".

Some 40 Muslim boys also sat outside the college and protested in solidarity with the girls.

Yesterday, another college in Kundapur saw identical scenes, when a group of hijab-wearing girls were shut out by the principal and stood outside for six hours, pleading to be allowed to attend classes.

The Junior PU Government College had also allowed hijabs in class until two days ago, the girls complained.

The trouble started when, to counter the girls in hijab, a large group of boys showed up in college wearing saffron shawls on Wednesday. To avoid communal tension, the college administration decided to ask female students to attend classes without the hijab.

The hijab protests began weeks ago at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when six students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing the hijab.

A leader of the state's ruling BJP, Yashpal Suvarna, who is the vice president of the Udupi College Administrative Committee, controversially said it would take him "five minutes to stop the resistance with the help of Hindu organisations".

"Through Hindu organisations, we can stop this within five minutes. There are around 900 students in the college. These six students are creating chaos with the support of PFI and CFI (Campus Front of India) organisations. We will stop this resistance for sure, and we will take a decision on how to stop it through Hindu organisations," Mr Suvarna warned.

Taking a slightly more cautious stand, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said children should "neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls" in school.

"Schools are the place where children belonging to all religions should learn together and imbibe a feeling that we are not different, and all are children of Bharat Mata," Mr Jnanendra told reporters yesterday.

"There are religious organisations who think otherwise, I have asked the police to keep a watch on them. Those who cause hindrance or undermine this country's unity, they have to be dealt with," he said.