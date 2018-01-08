Heckled By Moral Police, 20-Year-Old In Karnataka Commits Suicide

The woman, an undergraduate student of commerce, used to chat with the Muslim man, who went to the same college, regularly on Facebook. In one such chat, she had written, "I like Muslims", the police said.
The right-wing group, the police said, had initially given her warnings on Facebook.
On Saturday, around 6 pm, the men barged into the woman's house. They told her parents that that the Muslim man's friendship with their daughter was a case of "love jihad" - a term used by right-wing groups accusing Muslim men of drawing Hindu women into relationships and converting them. They also insulted the woman and her parents, and demanded that they call off the friendship, the police said.
The same evening, the woman hanged herself.
"We have registered a case of an unnatural death. One of the men named in the suicide note has been arrested and our teams are searching for the remaining four," said the city police chief K Annamalai. Mr Annamalai said the police would not spare anyone responsible for mentally torturing the young woman and forcing her to commit suicide.
Reports of moral policing and violence allegedly on basis of community are becoming frequent in Karnataka, where assembly elections will be held later this year.
Last week, a Muslim man was attacked in retaliation against the attack on a BJP supporter, the police said. Four people were arrested for the attack on Basheer Ahmed, a food-stall owner, who died on Sunday morning.