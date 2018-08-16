2 Dead In Landslide In Kodagu, Coastal Karnataka Flooded, Rescue Ops On

A warning has been issued for evacuation as water is being released from the dams.

Two people died on Kodagu-Mangaluru highway in a landslide this morning. Heavy rain has caused severe flooding in parts of coastal Karnataka and Kodagu district which generally receive higher rainfall than elsewhere in the state. Choppers will leave Bengaluru to airlift over 100 perople stranded in Kodagu.

The Civil Defence Quick Response Team rescued about 180 people from up to 10 feet of water in Kushalnagar and Kodagu in boats on Wednesday.

All the dams on the Cauvery river and dams elsewhere in Karnataka are at full capacity and warning has been issued for evacuation as water is being released from the dams.

According to weather officials, heavy rain in isolated places is likely to continue till Monday.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is meeting officials to discuss the flood situation in coastal and north Karnataka today.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help with relief funds.

"Heavy rains have caused immense damage in Malnad, Kodagu and coastal areas. While Congress will impress upon @CMofKarnataka to release additional funds for relief, it also expects BJP to bring pressure on @PMOIndia to announce a special package for rain-battered districts," he tweeted.

Karnataka is also reaching out to neighbouring Kerala which has been battered by the rains. Relief material and donations are being collected for the flood-hit state.