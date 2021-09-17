Earthquake Of 2.3 Magnitude In Karnataka's Hassan

An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale. (Representational)

An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in Hassan district, officials of state Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 17:32:25 IST, epicentred 1.5 km NNE (North North East) of Rayapura of Salagame Hobli in Hassan Taluk, they said.

"The seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre is presented, wherein intensities observed are very low.

This type of earthquake do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive," an official note said.