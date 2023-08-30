Karnataka Congress Launches Its Costliest Scheme On 100 Days In Power

Artists perform during the launch of the Karnataka government's Gruha Laxmi scheme in Mysuru

The Congress in Karnataka celebrated its 100 days of governance with the launch of its costliest scheme - Gruha Lakshmi - that promises Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of households.

The event was planned at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home ground Mysuru, which was presided by the top leadership - Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Women from different corners of Karnataka are present here. I welcome them to this event," Mr Gandhi said.

Some 10 women walked out with Rs 2,000 in their accounts, and a wide smile on their faces. While 50 per cent of the estimated 1.08 crore beneficiaries' accounts will get credited today, the remaining have been promised the money tomorrow.

"I'm very happy. It will help me pay the school fee for my children," a woman said.

"I feel independent. I don't have to depend on my children for medicines," another said.

The only rider in the scheme is that this can be availed by only those families that do not file goods and services tax (GST) and income tax returns.

How foolproof is the verification?

"Ration cards and Aadhaar cards are checked together to know their tax and GST details," Laxmi Hebbalkar, Women and Child Welfare Minister, Karnataka, said.

While ration cards and Kutumba software were used to ensure no duplication, and no misuse of data by keeping it strictly confidential, challenges still remained.

"We were careful to ensure no two women heads emerged from the same household. But we faced challenges to take care of ration cards of those who have died," said Archana MS, Director, Women and Child Welfare Department.

Prema, a beneficiary, said the ration card is in the name of her grandmother, who died. "We have to change that. They said they will help delete her name and issue a new one by the first of next month," Prema said.

While most women said they would be helpless if they didn't receive the money, others who benefitted claimed they would return the favour with votes.

Is this a deliberate attempt by the Congress to project themselves well and bag the women's votes? Will this benefit the party in 2024?