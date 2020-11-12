Green Crackers, Diwali And Coronavirus: Karnataka Treads Middle Path

Deepavali will be celebrated across India on Saturday.

After announcing a cracker ban ahead of Deepavali amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state government in Karnataka last week changed its mind within hours and said "green crackers would be allowed". Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the rethink was prompted by the feedback.

Many people had taken to social media, saying a ban on crackers was anti-hindu. As the state government treads the middle path, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan told NDTV, "Government has permitted green crackers. Along with the festival, culturally we are used to burning crackers. So to balance Covid-19 (response) and the environment, the government has permitted green crackers to celebrate the festival."

Those who sell firecrackers have already been hit hard by the pandemic and the rising cost of materials for fireworks, which has raised the price.

Paranjyoti, Karnataka Fireworks Dealers Association President, expressed his anxiety to NDTV. He said, "Chief Secretary had already told us to celebrate Deepavali in a simple manner... without disturbing the public. On that basis we purchased the material. Otherwise we would not have brought the material. After that our honourable chief minister said - 'we are going to ban crackers for the festival'. It was a shock for us."

"For us, Hindus, it is a very big festival. Everybody was upset with this. After that the chief minister said, okay - 'you can burst green crackers'. That will be useful to us. Already so many companies in Sivakasi are manufacturing green crackers. Smoke is very less," he added.

But cracker sales have already been hit - and even those whose business is selling fireworks acknowledge the health risks.

"Nowadays, material has become very expensive," Paranjyoti said. "Even if they buy thousand rupees crackers, it will last for 10 minutes. How many people have the capacity to buy more?"

"We were already having problem with Covid - now this is double blast to us. Already for six months we closed the shop and paid salary to the workers. Now again - where to bring the money for the salaries? I thank the chief minister that he allowed green crackers for the festival. I ask Karnataka people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and see that they do not disturb other. Covid patients are there and we need to take care."

Public response has been mixed. For some, Deepavali celebrations are not complete without crackers.

"Diwali is a festival which brings colours. You need the crackers. Without the crackers, there is no celebration in Diwali. It is a good thing to have green crackers where there is less pollution. At the same time, due to the pandemic, there should not be overcrowding of people in one area to burst the crackers. And they should not allow bursting late in the night to make it safer for asthma patients and those suffering from Covid. There should be a way in which we can balance both. Celebrate the festival and keep safety," said a local Avinash.

Others feel crackers are a bad idea. Another local Santhosh Surana said: "I don't know what is 'green crackers.' But the ban was quite good. It will help Covid patients and elderly people. Covid patients have lung problems."

The Chief Minister and other have appealed to the public to celebrate Deepavali in a simple way. Amid economic stress and A pandemic, that has affected the lungs of lakhs, that would seem to be a good advice.