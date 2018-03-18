Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.22 Crore Seized From Aircraft Toilet In Mangaluru

The gold bars weighing one kg each were recovered from the toilet of a Jet Airways flight that arrived here at 7.55 AM yesterday.
The gold bars were stashed in the toilet and left there to be picked up by a local mule during its domestic run to Mumbai, the sources said.
Officials also seized two gold biscuits worth Rs 7 lakh from a passenger who came by the same flight during passenger profiling, they said.
Customs officials spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner and intercepted him.
Investigation is on to trace the person who left the gold bars in the toilet of the aircraft, they said.