Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.22 Crore Seized From Aircraft Toilet In Mangaluru The gold bars weighing one kg each were recovered from the toilet of a Jet Airways flight that arrived here at 7.55 AM yesterday.

The gold bars were stashed in the toilet and left there to be picked up by a local mule. (Representative) Mangaluru: Four gold bars worth Rs 1.22 crore were recovered from the toilet of an aircraft that arrived from Dubai, Customs sources said today.



The gold bars weighing one kg each were recovered from the toilet of a Jet Airways flight that arrived here at 7.55 AM yesterday.



The gold bars were stashed in the toilet and left there to be picked up by a local mule during its domestic run to Mumbai, the sources said.



Officials also seized two gold biscuits worth Rs 7 lakh from a passenger who came by the same flight during passenger profiling, they said.



Customs officials spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner and intercepted him.



Following a search, they found two gold biscuits weighting 227 gms concealed in his rectum and the same was seized.



Investigation is on to trace the person who left the gold bars in the toilet of the aircraft, they said.



