Karnataka Bans Use Of Artificial Colours In Gobi Manchurian, Cotton Candy

The Karnataka government has banned the use of artificial colours in gobi Manchurian and cotton candy across the state over health concerns.

The state government urged the public not to have food items that are made using artificial colours, saying the use of colouring agents like Rodamine-B and Carmoisin is "harmful and unsafe."

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, however, ruled out a complete ban on the sale of gobi manchurian and cotton candy in the state.

The order said that strict action will be taken against the eateries which are found to be using artificial colours while preparing gobi manchurian and cotton candy. "If violation of any kind is found, the offence could draw at least seven years in prison and a fine of Rs 10 lakh ," the order said.

The order was issued after the samples of gobi manchurian and cotton candy were found to be made using harmful chemicals.

"Of the 171 samples collected from eateries across the state, 107 were prepared using unsafe chemicals like Tartrazine, Sunset Yellow, Rodamine-B and Carmoisine," officials said.