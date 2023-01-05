Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna Quits Active Politics

His announcement comes just months ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka.

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader SM Krishna on Wednesday announced that he was retiring from active politics.

"I am 90 years old now, we should be aware of age. You can't act like a 50-year-old in 90. That's why I am withdrawing from public life," said SM Krishna.

With BJP trying to make inroads into old Mysuru region - Mandya, the senior leader said "It does not mean that I will become a monk completely. If the party or the leaders ask for advice on party organisation, I will give that"

On the reservation politics that is playing out in Karnataka ahead of elections, Mr Krishna said "If you ask about reservation, I will advise you. I won't jump the gun and offer advice.

"There is no question of ignoring me when I am choosing to retire" he added on being asked about being side-lined by the party.

SM Krishna first became a member of parliament in 1968 from Mandya. He was with Congress for more four decades. He was the Union Minister in both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's cabinets and was accommodated in Manmohan Singh's cabinet also.

He also worked as the state Congress president. Mr Krishna led the congress to victory in 1999 and served as the chief minister till 2004. He also served as the governor of Maharashtra.

Since 2013 when the congress came to power in Karnataka, Krishna was miffed for being constantly snubbed by Siddaramaiah when he was the chief minister. Following which, in 2017, he quit congress and joined the BJP.

Also known as the "modern architect of Bengaluru", he was instrumental in making the city the IT capital of the country.



