Ex-Karnataka Minister's Alleged Sex Tape Scandal Dominates Assembly

BS Yediyurappa also appealed to the Congress to let the Budget session continue

The Congress in Karnataka continues to protest in the state Assembly over the issue involving a CD that has footage allegedly of former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and a woman. And Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is tired of it.

Ahead of the day's session, Mr Yediyurappa hit back at the Opposition saying the Congress is using "lame excuses" to hold a dharna.

"Our Congress friends have been using lame excuses to hold a dharna during the Budget session yesterday. Ramesh Jarkiholi has taken moral responsibility and resigned. It is being investigated. The woman is not coming forward and giving any clarity. Despite all this, how is it right to hold a dharna? They have no other issues to have a debate," the chief minister said.

He also appealed to the Congress to let the Budget session continue.

"They should behave properly. How is it right what they are doing? There is an investigation on, he (Ramesh Jarkiholi) has resigned, we are looking for the woman," he added.

But his appeal did not work and on Tuesday, Congress MLAs, each with a CD, protested in the House. Soon after, the House was adjourned.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah told the media, "The government is trying to safeguard the interests of Ramesh Jarkiholi. We are not happy with the constitution of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) because no government order is issued and there are no terms of reference.

Mr Siddaramaiah also alleged there is no investigation at all.

"The home minister's letter only said: 'you inquire and report to the government.' Not investigate. That means to say there is no investigation at all. We have already demanded a judicial inquiry," he added.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, the man at the centre of the alleged CD scandal - was a Congressman earlier and one of the leaders of the rebellion by Congress and Janata Dal Secular MLAs that led to the collapse of Karnataka's coalition government in 2019.